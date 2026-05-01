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Luke Shaw Injury: Status unknown for Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 1, 2026

Shaw's (undisclosed) status remains unknown for Sunday's match against Liverpool, according to manager Michael Carrick. "We're in good shape, really."

Shaw has received little update since going down in Monday's match with a late knock, leaving his availability for Sunday in jeopardy. This is a storyline to watch, as the full-back has now missed a start this season, not trying to end that against Liverpool. He will look to make the match after some testing, leaving Patrick Dorgu or Noussair Mazraoui to potentially start in his place if left out.

Luke Shaw
Manchester United
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