Luke Shaw Injury: Trains, possibility Thursday
Shaw (calf) was able to train Wednesday and is now a late call for Thursday's match against Lyon, according to his club.
Shaw is looking to be nearing a return after the defender was involved in training once again Wednesday. The club has confirmed that it leaves him with a chance of making the team, probably needing to pass some testing for that to come to fruition. This is solid for the English defender, who will likely see a bench spot if fit.
