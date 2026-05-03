Luke Shaw News: Fit to face Liverpool
Shaw (undisclosed) is in the starting XI for Sunday's match against Liverpool.
Shaw has returned to full fitness after some questions heading into Sunday, as the defender has healed from an undisclosed injury. This keeps his starting streak intact, as he has yet to miss a league start this season, likely to continue this until the final matchday and make some club history.
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