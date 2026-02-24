Luke Shaw headshot

Luke Shaw News: Keeps clean sheet Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 24, 2026

Shaw recorded one shot (zero on goal) and one cross (zero accurate) in Monday's 1-0 victory against Everton.

Shaw kept his third clean sheet of the season Monday as he and his fellow defenders did a good job of keeping the Everton attack at bay. He recorded three clearances and blocked one shot on that end of the pitch. He didn't add much on the attack, but a positive defensive performance was much needed for the Red Devils.

Luke Shaw
Manchester United
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Luke Shaw See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Luke Shaw See More
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 27
SOC
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 27
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
11 days ago
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 27
SOC
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 27
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
11 days ago