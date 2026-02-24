Luke Shaw News: Keeps clean sheet Monday
Shaw recorded one shot (zero on goal) and one cross (zero accurate) in Monday's 1-0 victory against Everton.
Shaw kept his third clean sheet of the season Monday as he and his fellow defenders did a good job of keeping the Everton attack at bay. He recorded three clearances and blocked one shot on that end of the pitch. He didn't add much on the attack, but a positive defensive performance was much needed for the Red Devils.
