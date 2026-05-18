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Luke Shaw News: Nets early opener

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 18, 2026

Shaw scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) in Sunday's 3-2 victory versus Nottingham Forest. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 93rd minute.

Shaw earned a rare goal Sunday, as it was his first since the 2022/23 season, finding the back of the net only five minutes into the match. This comes as only his second goal contribution of the season, earning an assist as well on Oct. 25. He would also add one interception and four clearances in the defense, and is yet to miss a start all season heading into the final game of the campaign.

Luke Shaw
Manchester United
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