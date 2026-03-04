Luke Shaw headshot

Luke Shaw News: Starts despite illness

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 4, 2026

Shaw (illness) is in the starting XI for Wednesday's match against Newcastle.

Shaw has passed his testing after an illness made him leave their last match early, with the defender not just fit but already starting. He is their leading player in minutes this season and seems set in his left-back role, only missing one start all season.

Luke Shaw
Manchester United
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Luke Shaw See More
