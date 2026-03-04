Luke Shaw News: Starts despite illness
Shaw (illness) is in the starting XI for Wednesday's match against Newcastle.
Shaw has passed his testing after an illness made him leave their last match early, with the defender not just fit but already starting. He is their leading player in minutes this season and seems set in his left-back role, only missing one start all season.
