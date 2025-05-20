Fantasy Soccer
Lutsharel Geertruida News: Falls out of favor late

Published on May 20, 2025

Geertruida started just two of the last eight Bundesliga matches.

Geertruida opened the season playing a large role, with his versatility at right-back and center-back proving crucial. The defender ended the season on the outside looking in, though he did start the finale. Geertruida has been linked with a move away from Leipzig, but also recently signed a long-term contract. If Kosta Nedeljkovic is brought in to Leipzig permanently Geertruida may be more driven to seek a move away from the club.

