Lutsharel Geertruida News: Falls out of favor late

Geertruida started just two of the last eight Bundesliga matches.

Geertruida opened the season playing a large role, with his versatility at right-back and center-back proving crucial. The defender ended the season on the outside looking in, though he did start the finale. Geertruida has been linked with a move away from Leipzig, but also recently signed a long-term contract. If Kosta Nedeljkovic is brought in to Leipzig permanently Geertruida may be more driven to seek a move away from the club.