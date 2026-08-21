Lutsharel Geertruida headshot

Lutsharel Geertruida News: Joins PSV on loan

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 21, 2026

Geertruida has joined PSV on a season long loan from RB Leipzig, with a free option to buy included in the deal, the club announced.

Geertruida moved from Feyenoord to Leipzig two years ago before spending last season on loan at Sunderland, where he made 28 Premier League appearances, and he also brings considerable experience from the Champions League and other international competitions. Geertruida is expected to add versatility to PSV's defense given his ability to play across multiple positions at the back.

Lutsharel Geertruida
PSV Eindhoven
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