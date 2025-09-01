Geertruida fell out of favor to end last season and will now move to the Premier League, where he is expected to see solid time and gain experience, joining newly promoted Sunderland for the season. The utility defender started last season in a starting role before he was dropped from contention, starting in 17 of his 24 appearances between center-back and right-back. He will now join a backline full of new signings, where he should break through to see the team sheet regularly, possibly part of a rotation in the backline with Trai Hume and Nordi Mukiele.