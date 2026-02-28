Lutsharel Geertruida News: Makes four tackles
Geertruida had four tackles (one won), six clearances and two interceptions in Saturday's 1-1 draw against AFC Bournemouth.
Geertruida had a strong defensive match, making four tackles with six clearances during the draw Saturday. This was just his first start since Jan 7, recording just 10 tackles with eight clearances in the last five appearances.
