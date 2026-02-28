Lutsharel Geertruida headshot

Lutsharel Geertruida News: Makes four tackles

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 28, 2026

Geertruida had four tackles (one won), six clearances and two interceptions in Saturday's 1-1 draw against AFC Bournemouth.

Geertruida had a strong defensive match, making four tackles with six clearances during the draw Saturday. This was just his first start since Jan 7, recording just 10 tackles with eight clearances in the last five appearances.

Lutsharel Geertruida
Sunderland
More Stats & News
