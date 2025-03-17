Fantasy Soccer
Lutsharel Geertruida News: Quiet in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 17, 2025

Geertruida recorded one cross (one accurate) and one tackle in Saturday's 2-0 victory versus Borussia Dortmund.

Geertruida has taken on occasional minutes in a variety of roles, but is seemingly tasked with staying back. The full-back actually offers a decent bit going forward, but for the most part he's been utilized as a wide center-back. Geertruida will have limited offensive upside as long as he remains in that role.

Lutsharel Geertruida
RB Leipzig
