Lutsharel Geertruida News: Quiet in win

Geertruida recorded one cross (one accurate) and one tackle in Saturday's 2-0 victory versus Borussia Dortmund.

Geertruida has taken on occasional minutes in a variety of roles, but is seemingly tasked with staying back. The full-back actually offers a decent bit going forward, but for the most part he's been utilized as a wide center-back. Geertruida will have limited offensive upside as long as he remains in that role.