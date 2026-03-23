Lutsharel Geertruida headshot

Lutsharel Geertruida News: Records four crosses

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 23, 2026

Geertruida recorded four crosses (one accurate) and three tackles in Sunday's 2-1 victory against Newcastle United. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 94th minute.

Geertruida is back in the starting XI, earning a fifth straight start Sunday after a spell of time in a rotational role through January and February. He earned a decent outing as Sunderland pulled out the win, whipping in four crosses while adding three tackles and six clearances in the defense. However, with Reinildo back fit again, Geertruida is likely in for a loss in time again, with Trai Hume returning to right-back.

Lutsharel Geertruida
Sunderland
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