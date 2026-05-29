Lyle Foster headshot

Lyle Foster News: Favored striker for national team

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 29, 2026

Foster has been included in South Africa's World Cup squad and should be the first option to lead the front line throughout the competition.

Foster could see meaningful action in the summer tournament despite coming off a relegation campaign with Burnley, for which he scored three goals and provided three assists over 27 games played in all competitions. His sharp movement and end product in the final third have translated well to the international level, with the striker racking up four goals and three assists in nine official matches for South Africa since 2025. Foster is capable of creating chances for himself and others near the opposing goal, though he'll likely need to be clinical given that South Africa may struggle to control matches against stronger sides. He could also share penalty taking duties with Oswin Appollis if given the opportunity.

Lyle Foster
Burnley
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