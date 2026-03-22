Lyle Foster News: Records assist
Foster assisted once to go with one cross (one accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 3-1 loss against Fulham.
Foster help get the lone goal fo Burnley on Saturday, assisting the goal to Zian Flemming. He now has three goals and two assists this season, logging in five shots on target, 10 key passes and 10 tackles won in 23 appearances in PL play.
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