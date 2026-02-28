Lyle Foster News: Returns to bench
Foster (illness) is on the bench for Saturday's clash against Brentford.
Foster returns to the bench for Saturday's clash against the Bees after continuing in a rotational role in recent weeks. He had recorded 90 minutes only in an FA Cup matchup on Feb. 14 and remains a backup option in attack. The South African has scored three goals and delivered one assist across 19 Premier League appearances this season.
