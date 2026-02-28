Lyle Foster headshot

Lyle Foster News: Returns to bench

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 28, 2026

Foster (illness) is on the bench for Saturday's clash against Brentford.

Foster returns to the bench for Saturday's clash against the Bees after continuing in a rotational role in recent weeks. He had recorded 90 minutes only in an FA Cup matchup on Feb. 14 and remains a backup option in attack. The South African has scored three goals and delivered one assist across 19 Premier League appearances this season.

Lyle Foster
Burnley
More Stats & News
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Lyle Foster See More
