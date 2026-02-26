Lyle Foster headshot

Lyle Foster News: Should feature against Brentford

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 26, 2026

Foster will likely bounce back to the squad Saturday versus Brentford after missing the previous clash with Chelsea due to a stomach bug, manager Scott Parker confirmed Thursday "Lyle's trained this week. He's back up to speed and had a good week's training, so we'll see how he is leading into the weekend and whether he's selected.", Matt Scrafton of the Burnley Express reports.

Foster has played mostly as a substitute lately and recorded 90 minutes only in an FA Cup matchup on Feb. 14, so he might return to a backup role going forward. Thus, the South African will offer an alternative to either Zian Flemming in the No. 9 position or to Jaidon Anthony and Marcus Edwards on the wings. Foster has scored three goals and delivered one assist across 19 matches played in the current Premier League campaign.

