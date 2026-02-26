Lyle Foster News: Should feature against Brentford

Foster will likely bounce back to the squad Saturday versus Brentford after missing the previous clash with Chelsea due to a stomach bug, manager Scott Parker confirmed Thursday "Lyle's trained this week. He's back up to speed and had a good week's training, so we'll see how he is leading into the weekend and whether he's selected.", Matt Scrafton of the Burnley Express reports.

Foster has played mostly as a substitute lately and recorded 90 minutes only in an FA Cup matchup on Feb. 14, so he might return to a backup role going forward. Thus, the South African will offer an alternative to either Zian Flemming in the No. 9 position or to Jaidon Anthony and Marcus Edwards on the wings. Foster has scored three goals and delivered one assist across 19 matches played in the current Premier League campaign.