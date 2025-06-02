Lyle Foster News: Struggles with injuries
Foster started 17 of 28 appearances in 2024/25, accruing two goals and five assists while battling multiple injuries.
Foster opened the season as a starter and then a two-month injury derailed things before another injury in April. Unlike most players, he actually produced more in the Premier League the prior season. His goal will be to win a starting role in the new campaign, something he'll have heavy competition for with Marcus Edwards and Zian Flemming staying on.
