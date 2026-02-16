Lynnt Audoor News: Plays with NXT team

Audoor (thigh) returned to play in a 3-2 loss to Patro Eisden in NXT play.

Audoor was playing with the UCL squad earlier in the season but has seen a drop off, with the midfielder now featuring with the NXT team. It remains unknown if he will get much more time in UCL play, although he is still registered. If he were to see any more time, it more than likely would come from the bench.