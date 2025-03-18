Fantasy Soccer
Maarten Paes Injury: Will represent Indonesia

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 18, 2025

Paes has been called up by Indonesia for both matches against Australia and Bahrein for the World Cup qualifications on March 20 and March 25, respectively.

Paes has been the undisputed starting goalkeeper for Dallas this season making 12 saves in four games but will miss Saturday's match against Salt Lake due to a call-up. He should return in time to face Sporting Kansas City on March 29. His absence will force a change in the starting XI with Michael Collodi likely starting between the posts for that game.

