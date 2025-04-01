Maarten Paes News: Allows one in win

Paes had four saves and allowed one goal in Saturday's 2-1 victory over Sporting Kansas City.

Paes returned from international duty with Indonesia, making four saves and allowing just a goal to Sporting Kansas City. He is still searching for his first clean sheet, conceding nine goals in five games, making 16 saves in that span. The keeper will travel to Atlanta for the next match on Saturday, who have scored seven goals in the last five contests.