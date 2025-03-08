Maarten Paes News: Gives up three late goals

Paes made four saves, but did concede three late goals in FC Dallas' 3-1 loss to the Chicago Fire Saturday.

All of Chicago's goals came after the 80th minute, which is a disastrous collapse. Although Paes did make some diving saves and the last goal he gave up was a penalty, he bears some responsibility for this setback. Things don't get any easier next Saturday against Vancouver, who lead the Western Conference in points.