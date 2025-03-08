Maarten Paes News: Gives up three late goals
Paes made four saves, but did concede three late goals in FC Dallas' 3-1 loss to the Chicago Fire Saturday.
All of Chicago's goals came after the 80th minute, which is a disastrous collapse. Although Paes did make some diving saves and the last goal he gave up was a penalty, he bears some responsibility for this setback. Things don't get any easier next Saturday against Vancouver, who lead the Western Conference in points.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now