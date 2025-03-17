Maarten Paes News: Nearly saves draw

Paes registered four saves and allowed one goal in Saturday's 1-0 loss against Vancouver Whitecaps FC.

Paes nearly did enough to salvage a draw despite Vancouver's dominance during Saturday's clash. The goalkeeper just couldn't keep the clean sheet and got little help from the 10 in front of him. Paes is an excellent goalkeeper, but he might not get enough defensive help in 2025 to have too much clean sheet upside.