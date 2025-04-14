Maarten Paes News: Three saves in defeat

Paes registered three saves and allowed one goal in Saturday's 1-0 loss to Seattle Sounders FC.

Paes turned aside three of four Seattle shots on target Saturday as Dallas fell in a narrow 1-0 defeat at the hands of Seattle. The performance marked the fourth successive appearance (four starts), in which the Dallas first-choice keeper has allowed a single goal. Over that span, Paes has produced 12 saves and three clearances. Paes will aim for his first clean sheet of the campaign Saturday as he is the likely starter when Dallas travel to take-on Minnesota.