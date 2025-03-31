Maarten Vandevoordt News: Allows one in rare start

Vandevoordt made two saves and conceded one goal during Saturday's 1-0 loss against Borussia Monchengladbach.

Vandevoordt got a rare start filling in for Peter Gulacsi (illness) and had a decent showing. However, he couldn't do much in the 56th minute when Alassane Plea was at the right place to slot home a rebound after the goalkeeper initially made a great save to stop a volley off a corner kick. With exactly one goal allowed in each of his four starts in all competitions this year, Vandevoordt should be once again a backup during next Saturday's clash against Hoffenheim as Gulacsi will probably be recovered by then.