Maarten Vandevoordt headshot

Maarten Vandevoordt News: Concedes late in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 9, 2026

Vandevoordt allowed a goal while making two saves during Saturday's 2-1 win over St. Pauli.

Vandevoordt allowed a goal late in the second half, but was backed with two goals during the victory. The keeper has allowed six goals while combining for five saves over his last three starts. No matter the result, Leipzig will end the season in third place when they end the season next week at Freiburg.

Maarten Vandevoordt
RB Leipzig
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