Maarten Vandevoordt News: Concedes one

Vandevoordt recorded four saves and allowed one goal in Saturday's 2-1 win against Werder Bremen.

Vandevoordt had a solid match Saturday, allowing just one goal with four saves during the win over Werder Bremen. Since taking over the keeper duties, he's conceded eight goals in the last seven appearances, making 20 saves with a clean sheet in that span. Vandevoordt will face off with Gladbach on Saturday, who have scored nine goals in the last five contests.