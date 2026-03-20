Maarten Vandevoordt News: First Bundesliga clean sheet
Vandevoordt kept a clean sheet while making two saves during Friday's 5-0 win over Hoffenheim.
Vandevoordt helped a rampant Leipzig side to all three points by blanking Hoffenheim on Friday. The clean sheet was the first in Vandevoordt's Bundesliga career as he's allowed two goals while combining for nine saves over his last three starts. Leipzig head to Werder Bremen next weekend.
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