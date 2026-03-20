Maarten Vandevoordt headshot

Maarten Vandevoordt News: First Bundesliga clean sheet

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 20, 2026

Vandevoordt kept a clean sheet while making two saves during Friday's 5-0 win over Hoffenheim.

Vandevoordt helped a rampant Leipzig side to all three points by blanking Hoffenheim on Friday. The clean sheet was the first in Vandevoordt's Bundesliga career as he's allowed two goals while combining for nine saves over his last three starts. Leipzig head to Werder Bremen next weekend.

Maarten Vandevoordt
RB Leipzig
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