Maarten Vandevoordt News: Four saves for win

Vandevoordt had four saves and allowed one goal in Saturday's 2-1 win over FC Augsburg.

Vandevoordt stopped four of the five shots he faced during Saturday's win. It was a nice showing that included a few crucial saves to earn all three points. There have been some growing pains for Vandevoordt, but he's very clearly a talented option that has plenty of upside as the top goalkeeper in Leipzig moving forward.