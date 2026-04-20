Maarten Vandevoordt News: Four saves for win
Vandevoordt made four saves and allowed one goal in Saturday's 3-1 victory over Eintracht Frankfurt.
Vandevoordt stopped four of the five shots he faced during Saturday's win. He wasn't overly tested, but during the few times that Frankfurt got forward he stepped up and made some big saves. The goalkeeper has grown into the starting role throughout the season and continues to improve behind one of the youngest teams in the Bundesliga.
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