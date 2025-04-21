Fantasy Soccer
Maarten Vandevoordt News: Injury replacement in draw

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 21, 2025

Vandevoordt recorded one save and secured a clean sheet in Saturday's 1-1 draw versus Holstein Kiel.

Vandevoordt played the final 23 minutes of Saturday's 1-1 draw between RB Leipzig and Holstein Kiel after starting keeper Peter Gulacsi was subbed-off dur to injury. The backup keeper was forced into action just once, rising to the occasion to make the save. If Gulacsi is unable to play Saturday, Vandevoordt will likely be the man between the sticks for Leipzig as they travel to take-on Eintracht Frankfurt.

