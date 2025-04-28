Fantasy Soccer
Maarten Vandevoordt headshot

Maarten Vandevoordt News: Single save in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 28, 2025

Vandevoordt registered one save and allowed four goals in Saturday's 4-0 defeat against Eintracht Frankfurt.

Vandevoordt had a day to forget Saturday after an early sending off left him struggling under siege throughout the match. In the end he faced five shots and stopped just one as Frankfurt had a field day. Vandevoordt will continue to start while Peter Gulacsi is sidelined.

Maarten Vandevoordt
RB Leipzig
More Stats & News
