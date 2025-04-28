Maarten Vandevoordt News: Single save in loss
Vandevoordt registered one save and allowed four goals in Saturday's 4-0 defeat against Eintracht Frankfurt.
Vandevoordt had a day to forget Saturday after an early sending off left him struggling under siege throughout the match. In the end he faced five shots and stopped just one as Frankfurt had a field day. Vandevoordt will continue to start while Peter Gulacsi is sidelined.
