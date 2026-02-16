Maarten Vandevoordt News: Two conceded in relief

Vandevoordt had one save and allowed two goals in Sunday's 2-2 draw versus Wolfsburg.

Vandevoordt came on for the final hour of Sunday's clash after Peter Gulacsi came off injured in the 30th minute. Vandevoordt didn't cover himself in glory in that time, he faced only three shots and conceded two of them, leading to a disappointing draw. Vandevoordt will hope to do better if he's handed a run in the starting XI, with some grace being given for an awkward match coming off the bench.