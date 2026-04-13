Maarten Vandevoordt News: Two saves in clean sheet

Vandevoordt made two saves and allowed zero goals in Saturday's 1-0 win versus Monchengladbach.

Vandevoordt continues to be trusted between the posts, with first-choice goalkeeper Peter Gulacsi still not fully match-ready and his workload carefully managed. The young shot-stopper secured his second clean sheet in eight appearances since stepping in, while also recording back-to-back shutouts on home soil.With both goalkeepers nearing full fitness, selection decisions in the coming weeks remain uncertain. However, his recent form may well earn him at least one more start when his side takes on Eintracht Frankfurt on Saturday.