Maarten Vandevoordt News: Two saves in win

Vandevoordt recorded two saves and allowed one goal in Sunday's 2-1 win against Hamburger SV.

Vandevoordt made two saves and allowed one goal in Sunday's clash against Hamburger, extending his run to three consecutive matches without a clean sheet. The goalkeeper has now made back-to-back starts due to Peter Gulacsi's injury and is expected to continue in goal until his return, which is projected for late March. He will look to secure his first clean sheet in Saturday's matchup against Augsburg.