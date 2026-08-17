Mads Bidstrup News: Included in squad for Fenerbahce clash

Bidstrup (knee) is part of Lyon's 23-man squad that traveled to Istanbul for Tuesday's clash against Fenerbahce, according to the club.

Bidstrup's inclusion marks a step forward after his lengthy absence with a knee cartilage issue that kept him out for an extended stretch. He is one of three summer signings, alongside Felix Bacher and Zachary Athekame, named in the traveling group for this playoff round tie, which Lyon need to navigate to secure a place in the Champions League. Bidstrup is expected to be assessed by coach Paulo Fonseca before a decision is made on his role in the match. His return to the squad list is a positive sign after the setback disrupted his integration since joining the club.