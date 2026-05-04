Mads Hermansen News: Allows three in loss

Hermansen recorded four saves and allowed three goals in Saturday's 3-0 loss against Brentford.

Hermansen suffered his second heaviest defeat in the league this season in his 11th consecutive start between the posts, conceding three goals including one from the spot and was lucky to escape further punishment after coming off his line and misjudging his clearance, with the opposition failing to capitalise. The goalkeeper has now conceded in consecutive appearances after two straight clean sheets prior to that run. A tough test awaits on Sunday against Arsenal, with a top performance needed as his side find themselves in the relegation zone following the defeat.