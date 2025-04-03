Mads Hermansen News: Allows two against Manchester City
Hermansen recorded three saves and allowed two goals in Wednesday's 2-0 loss against Manchester City.
Hermansen was always in for a tough day against the former champs Wednesday, doing well to make three saves but still allowing two goals in the loss. This continues his brutal streak of only one clean sheet this season, with that coming Oct. 5 against Bournemouth. He will have another uphill battle when facing Newcastle on Saturday.
