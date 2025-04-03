Fantasy Soccer
Mads Hermansen headshot

Mads Hermansen News: Allows two against Manchester City

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 3, 2025

Hermansen recorded three saves and allowed two goals in Wednesday's 2-0 loss against Manchester City.

Hermansen was always in for a tough day against the former champs Wednesday, doing well to make three saves but still allowing two goals in the loss. This continues his brutal streak of only one clean sheet this season, with that coming Oct. 5 against Bournemouth. He will have another uphill battle when facing Newcastle on Saturday.

Mads Hermansen
Leicester City
