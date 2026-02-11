Hermansen saw little action, making only two comfortable saves. He was beaten in stoppage time by a superb finish from Benjamin Sesko and benefited from an offside call that ruled out a Casemiro goal around the hour mark. The goalkeeper returned to the starting lineup and earned his second clean sheet in the last game, with those two matches representing the only league shutouts for the Hammers this season. He appears set to keep the role as long as his performances remain steady, with his next league match coming against Bournemouth on Feb. 21.