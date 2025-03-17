Mads Hermansen News: Concedes three in defeat
Hermansen had two saves and allowed three goals in Sunday's 3-0 defeat to Manchester United.
Hermansen conceded a minimum of two goals for the fourth time in five outings and is up to a total of 12 goals against in that span. This also marked just the second time in that span he made no more than two saves. Up next for Leicester City is a meeting with Manchester City on April 2.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now