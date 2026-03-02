Mads Hermansen headshot

Mads Hermansen News: Disappoints in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 2, 2026

Hermansen registered two saves and allowed five goals in Saturday's 5-2 defeat against Liverpool.

Hermansen stopped two of the six shots he faced during Saturday's loss to Liverpool. The goalkeeper also allowed an own goal in a brutally difficult match. The goalkeeper has helped turn around West Ham in recent weeks, but it's still been a disappointing campaign for the most part. This was always going to be a tough match so it shouldn't totally scuttle Hermansen's form.

Mads Hermansen
West Ham United
