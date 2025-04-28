Mads Hermansen News: Faces barrage in loss

Hermansen registered two saves and allowed three goals in Saturday's 3-0 loss to Wolverhampton.

Hermansen was left defenseless by his defense against Wolves on Saturday. In the loss to the home side, the 24 year old conceded three goals from six shots on target, Wolves were able to generate 1.72 expected goals on target, and the keeper only managed to make two saves. Hermansen has now conceded 58 goals in 27 starts this season, but he may face a reprieve on Saturday as Leicester face the middling Southampton.