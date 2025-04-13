Mads Hermansen News: Five saves in draw

Hermansen made five saves and allowed two goals in Saturday's 2-2 draw versus Brighton. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 31st minute.

Hermansen registered more than three saves for the first time in four outings. However, he has conceded at least two goals in each of the last four games, totaling 12 saves and 10 goals against over that span. Up next for Leicester City is a meeting with Liverpool on Sunday.