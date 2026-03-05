Mads Hermansen News: Five saves in win

Hermansen recorded five saves and secured a clean sheet in Wednesday's 1-0 victory over Fulham.

Hermansen stopped all five shots he faced Wednesday, bouncing back in a big way after conceding five goals to Liverpool. Hermansen has been excellent in recent weeks and he got right back to his best against Fulham, looking brilliant in net and standing tall throughout. If he can keep this form going he could be one of the best in the Premier League to close out the campaign.