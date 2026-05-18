Mads Hermansen News: Four saves in loss
Hermansen had four saves and allowed three goals in Sunday's 3-1 defeat versus Newcastle United.
Hermansen stopped four of the seven shots he faced during Sunday's loss, but it wasn't enough to even earn a point in the match. The goalkeeper did well throughout the match, making some big saves, but in the end the three goals he let in proved to be too much for the team to overcome. It's a back-breaking loss in the relegation race.
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