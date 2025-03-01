Mads Hermansen News: Helpless in loss

Hermansen had one save and allowed two goals in Thursday's 2-0 defeat versus West Ham United.

Hermansen may have conceded two goals against West Ham on Thursday, but there was little he could have done to prevent them. The first goal came from a point-blank shot from Thomas Soucek, and the second was an own goal courtesy of Jannik Vestergaard. It is tough to tell whether Hermansen is contributing to Leicester's porous defense this season, or if he is sent like a lamb to the slaughter week after week. The task does not get any easier however, as Leicester visit Chelsea on March 9 for their next match.