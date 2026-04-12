Mads Hermansen headshot

Mads Hermansen News: Keeps clean sheet Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 12, 2026

Hermansen made four saves and allowed zero goals in Friday's 4-0 win versus Wolverhampton.

Hermansen made his eighth consecutive Premier League start Friday and played very well, keeping his fourth clean sheet over that stretch. In part due to his form, this win moved West Ham out of the relegation zone with just six matches to play. He'll look for another strong performance next Monday at Crystal Palace, a side which has scored 33 goals through 30 matches this season.

Mads Hermansen
West Ham United
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