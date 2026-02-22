Mads Hermansen headshot

Mads Hermansen News: Keeps clean sheet in draw

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 22, 2026

Hermansen recorded five saves and allowed zero goals in Saturday's 0-0 draw versus Bournemouth.

Hermansen had a great performance Saturday, keeping his goal unbeaten for the second time in three EPL starts in February. He has stopped 12 of his last 13 shots on target against and has been a key factor for his side to avoid defeat over that period. However, he's yet to face the toughest opposition in the league, and next weekend's trip to Liverpool will put his form to the test, as he'll be challenged by talented attackers such as Mohamed Salah and Hugo Ekitike.

