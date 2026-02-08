Hermansen logged a clean sheet in his first league start under coach Nuno Espirito Santo after stepping in for Alphonse Areola in the starting XI. The goalkeeper turned in a solid showing against the Clarets, finishing with five saves, a season high, while locking down his second clean sheet of the Premier League campaign. It remains unclear whether the keeper change is permanent for the Hammers, but Hermansen's performance on Saturday strengthens his case to get the nod again in Tuesday's clash with Manchester United.