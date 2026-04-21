Mads Hermansen News: Keeps clean sheet Monday
Hermansen had one save and allowed zero goals in Monday's 0-0 draw versus Crystal Palace.
Hermansen kept a clean sheet Monday, picking up a massive point in the relegation battle with the draw. His defense played very well, only allowing one shot on target throughout the match. He faces a matchup of similar difficulty Saturday versus Everton, a side which has scored 40 goals through 33 matches this season.
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