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Mads Hermansen News: Keeps clean sheet Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 21, 2026

Hermansen had one save and allowed zero goals in Monday's 0-0 draw versus Crystal Palace.

Hermansen kept a clean sheet Monday, picking up a massive point in the relegation battle with the draw. His defense played very well, only allowing one shot on target throughout the match. He faces a matchup of similar difficulty Saturday versus Everton, a side which has scored 40 goals through 33 matches this season.

Mads Hermansen
West Ham United
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