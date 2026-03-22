Mads Hermansen News: Makes four saves

Hermansen recorded four saves and allowed two goals in Sunday's 2-0 loss versus Aston Villa.

Hermansen made four saves, however did allow two goals to the loss to Aston Villa on Sunday. Since taking over the keeping duties again, he had conceded nine goals in the last seven PL appearances, making 28 saves with three clean sheets in that span. The keeper will face off with Leeds United for the next league game in April 5, who have scored just three goals in the last five contests.